2021, a year to begin practical restructuring of Nigeria ― Segun Oni

Former Ekiti State governor, Chief Segun Oni has called for a practical approach to the restructuring of Nigeria in the New Year for the nation to witness development across all sectors of the economy.

Oni in his new year message made available to Nigerian Tribune in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday said that the year 2021 offered the nation’s an opportunity for further dialogue towards ending the challenges confronting the country.

He stressed the need for government at all levels to engage qualified and experience hands in managing the act of governance for the country to achieve its potentials.

While congratulating Nigerians on the New Year, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain urged more commitment and dedication from citizens in achieving new grounds and the obedience to government’s directives on Covid-19.

According to him, “on the state of the nation: this is the year to adopt purposeful dialogue, critically appraise our fault-lines, commence the restructuring of Nigeria in practical terms and seek enduring solutions to our challenges. This is the year to assemble our best at every level and apply ingenuity to unleashing the vast potential that are abundant in Nigeria.

“Let us rejoice in the hope that 2021 has offered us the unique opportunity of self-assessment and stock-taking to usher in a new thinking and a new perspective in our set goals.

“As we count ourselves lucky to see the new year and grapple with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, let us not forget that obedience is better than sacrifice in complying with the COVID-19 safety protocols of mask-wearing, hand washing and sanitizing and maintaining physical distancing. We sympathize and pray for the souls of our beloved ones taken from us by the virus to rest in peace.

“I urge all of us to keep hope alive, demonstrate courage, show resilience, and believe that God has given us the knowledge and strength to face and overcome our challenges.

“We must start from the self. Let us evaluate our priorities, avoid procrastination, pursue realistic goals and apply wisdom in everything we do and every step we take in the new year, 2021.”

Oni advised residents of Ekiti State to be ready to work together in unity and love in the New Year, adding that,” as we strive to work harmoniously to build a resilient and compact State, we must keep hope alive in limitless possibilities.”

