2020: Senate approves N453.2bn for NDDC

The Senate, on Monday, finally approved the sum of N453.2 billion for the Federal Government intervention agency, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for the 2020 fiscal year.

The lawmakers’ decision was sequel to the presentation of the report of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs by the Vice Chairman of the Committee, Senator Amos Kilawangs Bulus.

Senator Bulus in his presentation disclosed to his colleagues that the Committee observed that the revenue profile of the Commission for the year 2020 comprised of revenue brought forward of N12billion and the Federal Government contribution of N63,506,151,945.00.

The Committee also noted that oil companies contributions and Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) and others were in the sum of NN317,493,848,055.00, Ecological fund of N60billion and other internally realised income of N200million.

Bulus further disclosed that the Committee recommended that the expenditure profile of the NDDC for the year 2020 should include a personnel cost of N27.389billion and Overhead expenditure of N13,937,244,107.00.

Others were the internal capital expenditure of N2,793,755,893.00 and development projects at the cost of N409.080billion.

The Committee however insisted that the 2020 budget of the NDDC would elapse on 31st March, 2021.

The Senate approved all the recommendations of the Committee.

