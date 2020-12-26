2020 not easy to forget, threatens human existence, says Anglican Bishop

Archbishop of Kaduna Diocese, Anglican Communion, Bishop Timothy Yahaya has noted that the year 2020 is not easy to forget as it threatened human existence with the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Bishop Yahaya also noted that the unprecedented cases of kidnapping, banditry and insecurity generally made 2020 a year that will not be forgotten so soon by the people.

The Clergyman stated this while speaking to Journalists on the significant of Christmas celebration at the weekend.

According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic depression also brought the world to a stand-still, but God’s intervention made it possible for mankind to overcome them.

Bishop Yahaya added that the name of Jesus Christ whose birthday is being celebrated is, Emmanuel, which means ‘God is with us.’

He said because God is with the world especially Nigerians, the people are overcoming COVID-19 pandemic, economic depression and insecurity ravaging the land.

“We must understand that the birth of Jesus Christ is a symbol that God is now with us.

“If God is with us we will overcome all challenges, kidnapping, banditry, insurgency and economic depression will soon be a thing of the past.

“However, the challenge is, did the believers know God is with them? This is the aspect we as people need to work on if God be for us nothing can be against us”. He said

The Anglican Bishop used the message of Christmas celebration to call on all Nigerians to obey the COVID-19 safety measures, saying that “Christians are people who obey the law of God and man.”

He called on Nigerians to stop being agents of spreading the COVID-19 pandemic, rather help in mitigating it.

