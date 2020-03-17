2020 delivery date for $496,374,470 Tucano fighter jets sacrosanct ― Reps

Chairman, House Committee on Defence, Hon. Babajimi Benson has expressed optimism that the 2020 delivery date for the Tucano fighter jets for which $496,374,470 was approved is sacrosanct.

Hon. Benson who gave the assurance in Abuja, during a media chat with parliamentary correspondents, reiterated the committee’s commitment towards ensuring effective oversight of the security sector.

“The Tucano’s 2020 date, I hope is still sacrosanct. We have contacted the United States of America.

“We also need to do our oversight function,” he assured.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari via a letter addressed to the Office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, dated 13th April 2018, was received on the 17th April 2018, sought for National Assembly’s approval for withdrawal of $496,374,470 from the Excess Crude Account, for procurement of 12 Tucano Aircrafts from the US.

The money was part of the $1 billion approved by the state governors at a meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) to withdraw from the Excess Crude Account to fight the insurgency.

While responding to question on the possibility of initiating supplementary budget for the Armed Forces to prosecute the ongoing war against insurgency, Hon. Benson explained that relevant standing committees are expected to deliberate on the review of the 2020 Appropriation Act with the view to address various contentious issues.

“On the supplementary budget, the House is meeting – Committees on Finance and Appropriations and the Ministry (of Finance are meeting.

“If there is a need to do a supplementary budget or make adjustments, I’m sure that the committees will come forward with their report, maybe before the end of the week.

“There is still a lot that needs to be done. The 9th Assembly has prioritised the Armed Forces. Nigeria, as I always say, is at an undeclared war.

“So, we all need to have all hands on deck and all members of the committee need to have in-depth futuristic knowledge on how the Armed Forces should run and how they should be funded. Things should be done better.

“The Armed Forces should be funded better. No Armed Forces in the world rely on the balance sheet alone, we have to look for creative ways to fund the Armed Forces.

“I do (agree with the Speaker) to a large extent but the Armed Forces are metamorphosing in recent times.

“For instance, there is a defence-based administration that handles cyber and space watch but it is constrained by budgetary provisions,” Hon Benson noted.