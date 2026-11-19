Two hundred and two days since the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two Chinese companies for a technical equity partnership to rehabilitate, complete, operate, maintain and expand the Port Harcourt and Warri Refineries, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) Limited has been urged to accelerate the concrete implementation of the deal.

The latest push came from the National Public Relations Officer of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Dr Joseph Obele.

He warned that escalating tensions between Iran and the United States could expose Nigeria to fresh global petroleum supply disruptions and price volatility if NNPC delays action.

Obele stated that the growing security concerns around the Strait of Hormuz underscored the urgency of restoring domestic refining capacity to strengthen the country’s energy security and reduce dependence on imported petroleum products.

He warned that any prolonged disruption to oil shipments through the strategic waterway could affect global crude oil supplies, petroleum product availability, shipping costs and international energy prices, with serious implications for countries heavily dependent on imports.

“Nigeria, despite its vast crude oil and gas resources, remains vulnerable to external market shocks because of its limited operational domestic refining capacity,” he said.

Obele, who doubles as a lecturer at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt, made the remarks in a statement marking 202 days since NNPCL signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two Chinese companies.

The agreement was signed on April 30, with Sanjiang Chemical Company Limited and Xinganchen (Fuzhou) Industrial Park Operation and Management Co. Ltd.

Obele acknowledged that plant assessments had been conducted at both refineries as part of preliminary efforts towards their rehabilitation and sustainable operations.

However, he insisted that the assessments must translate into concrete implementation, investment commitments, clearly defined timelines and the commencement of rehabilitation and upgrade works.

He noted that Nigerians are eager to see the refineries return to productive operations rather than remain subjects of repeated technical assessments, agreements and public announcements.

He said the renewed geopolitical tensions should serve as a warning to Nigeria to strengthen its domestic refining capacity before another international petroleum crisis exposes weaknesses in its supply system.

Obele stressed that restarting the Port Harcourt Refinery would also have significant social and economic implications for Ogoni and neighbouring communities.

He said that thousands of residents whose livelihoods depend directly or indirectly on the refinery and associated economic activities had suffered from its prolonged inactivity.

According to him, the shutdown has weakened employment opportunities, commercial activities and other sources of livelihood, leaving many families and businesses facing economic difficulties.

He maintained that restoring the refinery would help create jobs, stimulate local businesses, revive commercial activities and rebuild confidence between host communities and relevant institutions.

Obele therefore urged NNPCL to give special consideration to the social and economic importance of the refinery’s resumption as part of its broader engagement and confidence-building efforts in Ogoni.

“The people of Ogoni deserve to experience tangible economic benefits from an industry that has operated within their environment for decades,” he said.

While acknowledging NNPCL’s efforts to attract strategic technical and investment partnerships, he said Nigerians were entitled to know the progress made on the Chinese agreement, its implementation status and realistic timelines for delivering functional refineries.

He emphasised that an MoU should not remain a ceremonial document but must translate into measurable investment, infrastructure development and sustainable petroleum production.

Obele consequently called on NNPCL to provide a comprehensive public update on the agreement, including its implementation roadmap, investment commitments, technical responsibilities and expected delivery timelines.

He also urged the national oil company to disclose the findings of the plant assessments conducted at the two refineries and explain the steps being taken to implement their recommendations.

Other recommendations included establishing clear performance targets and accountability mechanisms, accelerating refinery rehabilitation and strengthening strategic petroleum product reserves to prepare for possible international supply disruptions.

He further called for the prioritisation of domestic refining to reduce exposure to imported petroleum products and international price volatility.

According to him, the successful revival of the facilities should translate into improved petroleum product availability, competitive pricing, employment opportunities and economic stability, particularly for host communities.

He noted that international petroleum market disruptions had implications beyond the oil industry, affecting transportation, food prices, manufacturing, businesses, household incomes and the general cost of living.

“NNPCL must recognise that refinery development is not merely a commercial undertaking; it is a critical component of Nigeria’s national energy security,” he said.

Obele urged the national oil company to treat the Chinese partnership as a matter of national economic importance and demonstrate urgency, transparency and accountability in its implementation.

He added that the resumption of operations at the Port Harcourt Refinery would offer Ogoni an opportunity to restore livelihoods, rebuild economic confidence and demonstrate that host communities remained important stakeholders in Nigeria’s petroleum industry.

“Nigeria has the crude oil. Nigeria has the market. What Nigerians urgently need is functional domestic refining capacity.

“The time for implementation is now. Another international petroleum crisis should not find Nigeria unprepared,” he said.