200 to benefit from free cataract surgery to mark Olubadan’s coronation

The Eleta Eye Foundation in celebrating the ascension of Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Olalekan Balogun, is to commence free eye screening and 200 cataract surgeries in support of good sight for all in the country.

Eleta Eye Foundation, a charitable not-for-profit organisation whose major goal is to prevent blindness, support the development of eye health services and improve vision for those who see imperfectly, said the Oba Moshood Olalekan Balogun free eye surgery is being supported by CBM International.

Speaking about the 200 free cataract surgeries to take place in the hospital, the acting hospital manager, Eleta Eye Institute, Mrs Abolanle Oyegoke, said screening to determine those that could have cataract surgery will commence on Monday and the surgical operation will last till Saturday.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

She, however, said that priority would be given to indigent individuals with cataracts to ensure their sight can be restored despite not being able to pay for the surgery.





“To celebrate your ascension to the throne and to bring town and throne nearer each other, Eleta Eye Foundation is planning to carry out 200 sight restoration surgeries for cataract-blind patients in your domain. We hope it will also encourage more local support for thousands of our people who need help,” she said.

Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Balogun, flanked by Olori Olayinka Balogun and other baales, appreciated the gesture and said people in his domain would benefit greatly from the gesture given the importance of eyes to health and good life.