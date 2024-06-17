Stanbic IBTC has announced the launch of its scholarship programme for the 2023–2024 academic year.

The initiative is designed to support and invest in the educational development of exceptional Nigerian youths.

Through the scheme, scholarships will be awarded to 200 new university students nationwide, thus reaffirming the company’s commitment to supporting education and providing opportunities for outstanding students to achieve their academic dreams and aspirations.

Building on the success of past editions, this year’s scholarship targets students who have also demonstrated academic excellence.

To qualify, students must have a UTME score of 250 or higher, at least five credits in O’Level (WAEC or NECO), and a proof

The scholarship aims to relieve financial burdens on their parents and also inspire beneficiaries to strive for excellence in their studies and other legitimate pursuits.

Stanbic IBTC is also excited to announce that the award ceremony for the beneficiary scholars will be a hybrid event, allowing participants to join either physically or virtually.

The inclusive approach ensures that students, parents, and stakeholders from all regions can partake in the celebrations.

The Chief Executive at Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Dr Demola Sogunle, in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos, emphasised the importance of the initiative, saying it is in tandem with Stanbic IBTC’s belief in the transformative power of education.

According to him, “Our commitment to this cause is clearly demonstrated through our scholarship programme, which is designed to nurture and develop the potential of Nigeria’s youth.

“Our mission is to provide these talented individuals with the resources and support they need to excel academically.

“So, we encourage eligible students to take advantage of the opportunity and apply for the scholarship, as this step may be the key to unlocking their academic goals.”

He stated that applications are already on and will close on Sunday, June 30th, urging interested students to get details on www.stanbicibtc.com and apply.

