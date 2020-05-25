200 people tested for COVID-19 in Benue ― Commissioner

Secretary of the Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19 and Commissioner for Health, Dr Sunday Ongbabo, said that about 200 people have so far tested for coronavirus in the state.

Dr Ongbagbo said of the total figure, only six persons tested positive for the virus, stressing that four of the people who tested positive for the virus have been treated and discharged.

The commissioner expressed optimism that the two remaining persons would soon be discharged and called on the people of the state to be proactive to make the state COVID-19 free.

While appreciating the State Governor, Samuel Ortom, for his proactive steps against the dreaded disease said that it had helped the state not to record any death since the pandemic started.

The commissioner who spoke to newsmen in Makurdi enjoined the people of the state to appreciate God for giving Governor Ortom the wisdom to be proactive on all the issues concerning the fight against coronavirus.

He disclosed that with the help of the governor, a world-class laboratory is being built at the state-owned university and pointed out that when completed, the laboratory would be the best in the West African region.

Dr Ongbabo said the Benson Abounu led Action Committee on COVID-19 has put machinery in motion to make Benue one of the states that would not record any death as a result of the disease, adding that the people would eventually record success if they continue to observe the protocols laid down on the prevention of the pandemic.

