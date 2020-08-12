200 Nigerians in Saudi prisons to be repatriated ― Abike Dabiri-Erewa

200 Nigerians serving different prison terms in Saudi Arabia will soon be repatriated to Nigeria.

Dropping this hint today was the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Nigeria Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, at the Murtala Muhammed International airport while receiving 94 Nigerians stranded in Lebanon.

The decision to repatriate the 200 prisoners to Nigeria she said was borne out of the zeal of the Saudi government to decongest their prisons at a critical time of CORONAVIRUS pandemic.

The 94 Nigerians stranded in Lebanon have were brought back to the country through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport aboard a Middle East Airline special flight arranged by the Federal Government.

The Middle East Airline aircraft landed at the Lagos airport with the returnees around 4 pm.

Out of the 94 returnees, 55 are indigenes of Oyo State.

Joining the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Nigeria Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, to receive the returnees were the Senior Special Assistant to Oyo State Government on Diaspora, Bolanle Sarumi-Aliyu, with representatives of NEMA and NAPTIP.

Speaking to journalists, Abike Dabiri-Erewa thanked the Federal Government for arranging a Middle East Airline special flight that brought the returnees.

According to Erewa, besides the 94 that arrived today, another 104 are being expected in few days time while others are billed to arrive next week through Abuja.

Erewa used the time to praise the effort of the Lebanese Ambassador in Nigeria who she said made frantic effort to ensure the seamless evacuation of the Nigerians.

She cautioned young Nigerians that may still be nursing the idea of travelling illegally to foreign countries saying it was not worth the trouble in view of the serious impact of the coronavirus pandemic that is making countries to be beam searchlight on illegal travellers.

Erewa used the occasion to advise Nigerians who travelled illegally to places like Lebanon or Dubai to use the opportunity made available by the government’s flight arrangements to return home warning that they may regret any action to stay back in the countries as the Dubai government will anytime from now clamp down on illegal immigrants.

Speaking, the Special Assistant to Oyo State government confirmed that 55 Oyo State indigenes were among the returnees stating that there was no place like home.

While thanking the Lebanese community especially the Chargoury family for assisting in the evacuation of the stranded Nigerians.

She, however, cautioned the traffickers to desist from Nigerian young women.

Among the 94 returnees were those whose case went viral for weeks.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigerians in Saudi prisons