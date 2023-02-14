The judge held that the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt the ingredients of the two-count charge of conspiracy to commit robbery and armed robbery.

The state had charged him with conspiracy and armed robbery contrary to the provisions of sections 299 and 297 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The witness had told the court that, the defendant in company of two others still at large, did rob him of his bag and other valuables on his way to work sometime in July 2019, at the Alagbado bus stop. He said he noticed a motorcyclist carrying two passengers approaching him.

“He suspected danger and began to run, but the two passengers on the bike came down and ran after him. He fell in the mud and the two chased after him, caught up with him and beat him up,” the prosecution witness said.

In her judgment, Justice Abike-Fadipe found the defendant guilty of the offence of conspiracy to commit robbery and sentenced him to 21 years jail term.

The judge also described the defendant’s testimony as inconsistent, stressing that the evidence of the prosecution witness, Adetokunbo Solomon (victim), was cogent and true.

“ In respect to armed robbery, having been found guilty, you will be hanged on the neck until you are dead and may the Lord have mercy on you,” the court held.

Earlier, the judge had given the defendant’s counsel an opportunity for his allocutus.

The defence counsel, Mr Ajibade Benson, therefore, prayed the court to be lenient as the defendant was a first-time offender.





But the prosecuting counsel, Mrs Adebanke Ogunde, did not respond to the leniency prayer of the defence counsel.