20-year-old female co-pilot killed in Florida Learjet crash identified

A 20-year-old aspiring airline pilot, Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, has been identified as the copilot killed alongside eight others when a private Learjet crashed into a residential neighbourhood in Palm Beach County, Florida, United States.

Filgueiras’ mother and stepfather confirmed to the New York Post that she was aboard the Learjet 60, which crashed on Sunday while travelling from Texas to the Bahamas.

The young pilot had drawn attention in 2023 after obtaining her private pilot’s licence at the age of 17, before securing her driver’s licence, while studying at West Boca Raton High School.

At the time, she spoke about her achievement in an interview with local television station CBS12.

“I definitely do brag because people say, ‘Oh, you can’t drive,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, but I can fly,’” she told local station CBS12 at the time.

Filgueiras developed an interest in aviation early, beginning flying lessons in 2020. She also received additional training from her father, who had taken up recreational flying in 2018, according to the outlet.

Her pursuit of a private pilot’s licence saw her record 88 hours of flight time. The training was sponsored through the School District of Palm Beach County’s Aviation Academy, according to the 2023 report.

She subsequently graduated from American Flyers, a flight school headquartered in Addison, Texas, with another location in Pompano Beach, Florida, the New York Post reported.

Filgueiras had previously expressed ambitions to become a commercial airline pilot.

In another indication of her progress in aviation, she shared a video on social media showing herself flying with her boyfriend, Justin. The post highlighted the aviation qualifications they had obtained at relatively young ages.

“How often do you see 2 pilots under 21 with a commercial, multi-engine, instrument, CFI/CFI-I,” she wrote, referring to several aviation certifications and instructor ratings.

The aircraft had taken off from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was scheduled to land at North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas before the crash.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Learjet went down near Cresthaven, Florida, at approximately 12:50 p.m. on Sunday.

All nine people aboard the aircraft died in the crash, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed on Sunday afternoon.

(Fox News)