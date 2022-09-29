20 killed, properties razed in fuel tanker explosion in Kogi

No fewer than 20 persons have lost their lives and properties burnt down after a tanker carrying fuel exploded at the popular Otukpo road between Benue and Kogi State boundary.

The incident was said to have occurred, on Tuesday afternoon, along Otukpo road in Ankpa local government area of Kogi State.

Properties razed in the inferno included many vehicles and other infrastructure.

The chairman of the local government, Hon. Abagwu Ibrahim has described the incident as depressing and unfortunate, commiserating with the family and loved ones of the victims.

“I am, especially pained that it led to the loss of lives and property of innocent citizens who were going about in search of their daily bread.

“I condole with the family and friends of those that died in the accident and I wish those injured speedy recovery. I’m using this opportunity to appeal to vehicle owners to put their vehicles in good condition before hitting the roads during this festive season.

“I also urge motorists to drive carefully and adhere to all safety precautions to avert a recurrence of this unfortunate incident. We should always remember our loved ones and have consideration for other roads users while plying the roads.





“I want to equally appeal to the traders selling by the road sides in Otukpo road to as a matter of urgency relocate back to the market to enable road users ply freely and avoid congestion.

“May God grant the soul of our deceased rest and mitigate the loss of those who lost properties to the accident.”

The Ankpa local government was barely recovering from the tragedy of bank armed robbery which occurred last month, and left many people dead.