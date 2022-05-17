20 killed in road accident in Kaduna

A road accident along Abuja/Kaduna expressway has claimed the lives of 20 passengers.

An eyewitness who said the accident involved a bus and a trailer led to the death of 17 people including two women and a child, while two others survived.

Sources also said the accident occurred around 5 am on Tuesday when a bus rammed into a BUA cement trailer parked along the Abuja/Kaduna road.

The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Hafiz Muhammad, confirmed the incident.

“The Bus crashed into a BUA Cement trailer and then went into flames. Twenty-two people were inside the bus out of which 20 died.

“Those who died include 17 male adults, 2 women and a minor. They said the trailer was parked when the bus went under it.





“It was terrible because we always caution bus drivers against night journeys.”

Muhammad said though there was no law against night journeys, it’s very risky because most of the accidents recorded along that route are due to night journeys.

