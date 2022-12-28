20 die in Ibadan-Lagos, Niger road crashes

THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said about 20 people were killed in road traffic crashes on the Ibadan-Lagos expressway and in Mokwa town in Niger State, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has reported.

The acting Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Mr Dauda Biu, confirmed this in a state- ment by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kaz- eem, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Biu decried the incess- ant violation of legal speed limits and noticeable traces of dangerous driving beha- viours exhibited by drivers during the Christmas celeb- ration.

He warned perpetrators of such bad road use cul- ture to desist henceforth as the agency would not spare them when apprehended.

The corps-marshal attrib- uted the crash that occurred at about 6:30a.m. on the Ibadan-Lagos expressway, a short distance to Guruma- raji area, Ibadan, to wanton violation of speed limit and indulgence in dangerous driving.

He said the Mokwa ac- cident occurred at about 3.30a.m, while a lone crash also occurred in Otukpo, Benue State, at about 11.35 a.m on Tuesday.

”According to preliminary investigation conducted into the fatal crashes, the Ibadan avoidable accident is a lone crash that involves a Toyota bus, while the Mokwa crash involved a trailer transiting from Lagos, which had a head on collision with a bus and the Otukpo lone crash involving a bus.

“Eighteen people, all male adults, were involved in the Ibadan crash, out of which 10 were killed, six injured and the rest rescued without injuries,” he said.

Biu added that 10 victims were killed in the Mokwa crash, nine of which were confirmed dead on the spot and the remaining one died in the hospital.