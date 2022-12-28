20 die in Ibadan-Lagos, Niger road crashes

MetroTop News
By Tribune Online
Three killed, seven injured in Lagos car crash, At least seven killed in accident on Suleja-Minna Highway on Monday, Eid El Fitr: FRSC, FRSC intercepts human trafficker, 2019 Road accident, Onitsha truck accident, Road accident, Ondo, hit and run, osun, FRSC, Bauchi road accident,, osun accident, Anambra road crashes
FILE PHOTO

THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said about 20 people were killed in road traffic crashes on the Ibadan-Lagos expressway and in Mokwa town in Niger State, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has reported.

The acting Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Mr Dauda Biu, confirmed this in a state- ment by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kaz- eem, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Biu decried the incess- ant violation of legal speed limits and noticeable traces of dangerous driving beha- viours exhibited by drivers during the Christmas celeb- ration.
He warned perpetrators of such bad road use cul- ture to desist henceforth as the agency would not spare them when apprehended.

The corps-marshal attrib- uted the crash that occurred at about 6:30a.m. on the Ibadan-Lagos expressway, a short distance to Guruma- raji area, Ibadan, to wanton violation of speed limit and indulgence in dangerous driving.
He said the Mokwa ac- cident occurred at about 3.30a.m, while a lone crash also occurred in Otukpo, Benue State, at about 11.35 a.m on Tuesday.
”According to preliminary investigation conducted into the fatal crashes, the Ibadan avoidable accident is a lone crash that involves a Toyota bus, while the Mokwa crash involved a trailer transiting from Lagos, which had a head on collision with a bus and the Otukpo lone crash involving a bus.
“Eighteen people, all male adults, were involved in the Ibadan crash, out of which 10 were killed, six injured and the rest rescued without injuries,” he said.
Biu added that 10 victims were killed in the Mokwa crash, nine of which were confirmed dead on the spot and the remaining one died in the hospital.

You might also like
Top News

Umahi orders arrest of APC Chairman, Rep candidate after death of policeman, two…

Latest News

2023: Atiku will hand over to Igbo after his tenure, says Wabara

Top News

Policeman, two others killed as APC chair, Rep loyalists clash in Ebonyi

Metro

Man who went missing two days before Christmas found dead in Anambra

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today
Tribune Frontpage 27th Deecember 2022

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More