20 die in Bauchi road accident

At least 20 people have been confirmed dead in a road accident in Bauch State, on Sunday. The victims were burnt beyond recognition.

Eyewitness report had it that the accident involved two vehicles that had a head-on collision at Mangorori in Tirwun a suburbs of Bauchi about 3km away from the metropolis.

It was gathered that the two vehicles are a Hummer bus belonging to Borno Express heading to Maiduguri from Jos with 18 passengers and a VW Golf car coming from Misau heading to Bauchi with 4 passengers on board.

The reports have it that the two vehicles burst into flames immediately they collided with 20 of the passengers been burnt beyond recognition after a combined team of firefighters from Bauchi put off the fire, in the end, two female passengers survived with degrees of injuries.

While confirming the accident to our Correspondent, Bauchi State Police Command through its PPRO, DSP Ahmed Wakili, said that the charred bodies of the victims have been deposited at the mortuary of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) while the two female survivors are receiving treatment at the same hospital.

Ahmed Wakili though could not confirm the cause of the accident, he said that Police personnel promptly responded to the distress call and joined in the evacuation of the victims.

Calls put through to State Sector of the FRSC was not answered just as the SMS sent to the Sector Head of Operations (SHOPS), Mohammed Bature, was not acknowledged while PRO, Rilwanu Suleiman, said that he was not in Bauchi as of the time of the accident and so does not have enough information.

