20 AE-FUNIA students get First Class as university’s 6th convocation holds Dec 14

A total of 20 students of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike Ikwo (AE-FUNAI) have bagged first class in their degree programmes.

The vice-chancellor of the university, Professor Sunday Elom, disclosed this on Monday during a press briefing to mark the sixth convocation ceremony slated for December 14, 2021 where 900 graduands in 10 faculties will be turned out.

He added that 306 students made 2nd Class Upper, 494 made 2nd Class Lower and 79 made 3rd Class while only one person made a Pass.

The VC also noted that 10 academic staff of the university from various faculties have secured research grants for the institution worth N3.4bn locally and internationally for 2021.

He described the achievements as a testimony that the academic staff of the university were doing well.

Explaining further the progress so far made by the university, the vice chancellor said, “A leading global ranking body based in Turkey, AD Scientific Index, ranked AE-FUNAI 32 out of 167 universities in Nigeria on the quality of scientists in 2021.”

Professor Elom, however, said in sustaining the culture of keeping to the academic calendar, AE-FUNAI was the only public university in Nigeria that mobilised students for NYSC in the batch B 2019/2020 academic session.

“Our academic staff are doing well in the area of securing research grants. In this year 2021, ten academic staff from the various faculties obtained research grants locally and internationally amounting to a total of 3.4BN,” Professor Elom said.

“Before the convocation proper, on Monday, 13th December 2021, there will be a convocation lecture titled “Cost-sharing in Funding University Education in Nigeria.”

The lecture will be delivered by Emeritus Professor Onyechi Obidoa while the event will be chaired by Professor Charles Chike Onochie, former Vice-Chancellor, Renaissance University, Ugbawka, Enugu State.

“Also, as part of the programme of activities for the 6th convocation ceremony, on Thursday, 9th December 2021, 68 pioneer graduating students of our Faculty of Education will be inducted into the teaching profession by the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

“On Tuesday, 7th December 2021, there will be research fair/arts exhibition, where the university scholars and researchers will showcase their works and innovations to the public,” the vice-chancellor said.

“The July 2021 edition of Webometric World University ranking, AE-FUNAI ranked 50 out of 279 tertiary institutions in Nigeria. Also in the African Continent, AE-FUNAI was ranked 279 out of 1,952 Institutions. Globally AE-FUNAI ranked 6,006 out of 11,987 institutions in 2021.”

