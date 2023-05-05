Seidu Karim and Rashid Abdullah, two Pizzaman employees, were sentenced to 5 years in jail for stealing 20 boxes of chicken wings and two litres of cooking oil from the company’s warehouse in Nyankyerenease, Kumasi, Ghana.

The prosecuting officer, ASP Jonas Newlove Adjei, informed the court presided over by H/H Fred Obekyere Esq, that on Monday, May 1, 2023, the complainant, who is the executive chef of Pizzaman, received a call from his warehouse manager stating that two cooking oils and eight boxes of chicken wings had been stolen.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE



The chef went to take their daily stock as soon as he heard the news and found that the items had been taken after all.

Employees were requested to present the stolen goods at an emergency meeting that day.

Rashid Abdullah said during questioning that he spotted Seidu Karim concealing two liters of Oki cooking oil under the fence wall.

In an effort to prove his innocence, Seidu Karim claimed that he also spotted Rashid Abdullah stowing away two cartons of chicken wings under the fence wall.

The stolen things were recovered from them and turned over to the Asuoyeboah police command for investigation.

During the inquiry, Seidu Karim admitted to stealing twenty (20) litres of Oki cooking oil from the firm over two months.

The accused were prosecuted and sentenced to 5 years in jail with hard labor by the Kwadaso Circuit Court.