The Plateau State Government has disclosed that there are two suspected cases of anthrax disease in two communities in the state.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Press Affairs, Mr. Gyang Bere, the government stated that samples have been taken to the National Veterinary Research Institute, Vom, for thorough assessment and further investigation.

“It is instructive to note that the risk of contracting human cases of anthrax increases with exposure to infected animals, their meat, or hides.

“It pointed out that the government has directed the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health and the Veterinary unit of the Ministry of Agriculture to address the issues with every sense of urgency.”

The government, therefore, enjoined members of the public to avoid contact with infected livestock and animal skins as much as possible and also avoid eating meat that has not been properly cooked.

It further advised residents of the state to call the attention of the authorities when there is suspicion of a sick animal or person.

The state government also debunked the publication doing the rounds on social media that over 1,000 cows died of a strange disease within a space of four days in some villages in the Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

“The said story is far from the truth, as it does not reflect the reality of happenings in the communities mentioned conspicuously in the story. For the avoidance of doubt, there is no such incident in any part of the Mangu Local Government Area, and the government has not received information about the mass death of animals from any of the communities mentioned in the reports.

“The story is based on hearsay, and there is no credible source that has authenticated the story, which has created tension in the affected communities.”

It, therefore, advised the general public, particularly members of the said communities, to disregard the misleading story, assuring the people of the Plateau that a team of epidemiologists has been sent to the affected communities on the instruction of Governor Caleb Mutfwang to ascertain the truth of the story to prevent loss of lives.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE