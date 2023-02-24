Attahiru Ahmed – Gusau

The Governorship candidate of People’s Democratic party (PDP) in Zamfara state, Dr Dauda Lawal Dare has cried out over an attempt to assassinate him as his wife, two security personnel, five civilians were allegedly attacked by thugs in the state.

Addressing newsmen on Friday at his residence in Gusau, state capital, PDP Gubernatorial candidate, Dr Dauda Lawal lamented that a police inspector and sergeant were on Thursday night shoot and are seriously injured.

According to him, the incident occurred at about 11.30pm when his wife and her entourage were returning from Tudun wada area of Gusau metropolis.

“I call on you to report an incident that happened yesterday at about 11.30pm when my wife was attacked by alleged state government Anti-thuggery, two security attached to my wife convoy were also shoot and seriously injured around AA Rano in Tudun wada area”.

He stressed that the present situation on attacks to their members is very very disturbing and it’s unacceptable.

He called on inspector general of police, Civil Defence and other security agencies to make a thorough investigation and make sure justice is done.

He further called on PDP supporters in the state to remain calm and exercise their civil responsibilities in the state.

Reacting to alleged attacked,the commandant of zamfara state agency for Anti-thuggery Bello Bakyasuwa described the allegations as baseless.

Bakyasuwa disclosed that they were on duty around 12 midnight when they were attacked by the political thugs.”We only retaliate the attack to our men,it’s not true,we have not attack any innocent citizens”.

“We have mandate to arrest, we are making arrest and continue to make arrest.”