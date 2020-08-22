2 persons burnt to death as petrol tanker collides with fish truck in Osun

Two persons lost were burnt to death on Friday along Gbongan-Ife Road when a petrol tanker collided with a fish truck, Tribune Online authoritatively gathered.

Sources informed Tribune Online that the head-on collision resulted in a fire outbreak, where two persons in the fish truck were burnt to death.

Confirming the fire disaster to journalists in Osogbo, the spokesperson of the Federal Service, Mrs Adijat Basiri said, “At about 11.00 am, we received a distress call of a collision between a tanker of PMS and a truck of fish at Gbongan-Ife Road, resulting in a fire outbreak.”

According to her, “immediately we moved in to put the situation under control. There were two casualties involved basically from the fish truck. Vehicles details were unavailable for now. We had to ask for assistance and turned out two of our appliances to subdue the fire.”

