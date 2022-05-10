2 million Nigerians to gain digital skills from 2023 census ― NPC boss

Census Manager, National Population Commission, (NPC), Dr. Inuwa Jalingo has said that not less than two million Nigerians would have their digital capacity built and become digitally skilled for their respective businesses.

He said this in Abuja at “A Three Day Capacity Building Workshop for Population Correspondent on the 2023 Population and Housing Census.”

He said the level of digital exposure that would be gained by the personnel recruited to carry out the first digital census activity in Nigeria.

According to him the pool of stakeholders trainees to be recruited are about 1.5 million people to be deployed as facilitators at various levels has academicians, people of various professionals leaning who would use the knowledge acquired to impact in their personal business or places of work.

“We are going to put in facilitators from the academics, they are going to translate that information to their students, so a lot of capacity will be built. The privilege I had, to go to Ghana and South Africa has led me to get a lot of knowledge that I did not have to face.

”I am transferring to my colleagues, to people like you as I meet you, and all these and others, so a lot of opportunity, these are knowledge and information we are going to use by the time we finish taking you through Google classes and these reports, a lot of work will be different whether we like it or not.





