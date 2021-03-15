2 million Nigerians to benefit from Colgate dental checkup in 2021

TOOTHPASTE brand, Colgate, has stated that it hopes to reach at least 2 million Nigerians, across the country, by the end of 2021, through its ongoing dental check up exercises, aimed at enhancing oral hygiene among Nigerians.

Disclosing this at one of the daily dental screening exercises held in Dosumu, Oke Arin Market -Lagos Island, the Chief Executive Officer, Colgate Palmolive Tolaram, Mr. Girish Sharma, described the plan as being in tune with the brand’s commitment of enhancing the oral health of every Nigerian.

He explained that the exercise was designed to create awareness and curb the spread of tooth cavities, as well as other dental related affliction.

According to him, it had become imperative to launch an onslaught against oral diseases in Nigeria; since many Nigerians seem to be contending with these problems.

“Our target is to reach out to a minimum of 2 million people by end of 2021. As a brand, it is in our efforts to improve the oral health of Nigerians as we believe everyone deserves the opportunity to Bright Smiles” he stated.

He disclosed that toothache and tooth holes are mostly caused by cavities and research has revealed that a larger population of Nigeria are contending with these problems, however the idea is to use the dental check-up across Nigeria to further create awareness and curb the spread of tooth cavities as well as other dental related affliction.

According to him, Colgate Dental Check up from the staple of Colgate Palmolive Tolaram, was officially launched in 2020 with the objective of bringing free oral health checkup closer to the public, with the assistance of professional certified dentists, while driving awareness towards curbing the spread of tooth cavities scourge across Nigeria.

He further stated that 18 checkup camps are presently being run in 9 locations across 8 cities pan Nigeria.

In her own comment, the Public Relations Manager, Tolaram Group, Mrs. Omotayo Abiodun explained that the clinic is dedicated towards bringing basic oral healthcare orientation, consultation, and solution closer to consumers in the most convenient manner and at absolutely no cost.

