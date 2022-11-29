2 killed,11 injured in Bauchi auto crash

Bauchi State Sector Command has confirmed that two people have been killed in a fatal motor accident while 11 others were injured.

The accident according to the FRSC occurred at ZEBRA 30, Toro – Magama Gumau in Toro LGA of the state as contained in a First Information Report (FIR) issued to Journalists on Tuesday.

It stated that the accident occurred on Monday, 28/11/22 at about 1950hrs while the time of the call was 2005hrs and the time of arrival to the scene was 2010hrs making a response time of 05mins.

According to the FIR, the route of the fatal accident is the ever-busy Toro -Bauchi federal highway while the location is Sabon Garin Nabrodo.

“Two vehicles were involved in the accident an Opel Vectra used for commercial purposes and a Peugeot 406, privately driven.

“The red Peugeot 406 has KSF490BM as its registration number while the blue Opel has YAB221CW as its registered number.

“13 people comprising 12 male adults and 1 female adult were involved in the accident out of which 11, 9 male adults and 1 female adult were injured, with just 2 male adults killed.

“The type of injuries were bruises, fractures and cuts while the probable cause of the accident was speed limit violation (SPV); loss of control (LOC) and dangerous driving (DGD).

“Action taken by FRSC operatives was that the victims were evacuated to the General Hospital, Toro for medical treatment while the corpses were deposited at the mortuary.”

