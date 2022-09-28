2 injured as rival political groups clash in Gombe

The Gombe State Police Command has arrested 3 notorious political thugs popularly called ‘Yan Kalare’ who have been terrorizing residents especially perceived political opposition members.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) Ishola Babatunde Babaita stated that, on the 24th of September 2022, the command’s tactical teams coded ‘999’ responded to a distress call by a good samaritan that a gang of thugs (Kalare boys ) numbering more than 50 from Abacha road and Bala mai Kwalta street Jekadafari quarters, armed with machetes, daggers, sticks and other dangerous weapons, barricaded the roads linking to central roundabout terrorizing members of the public.

He added that the team responded immediately after the call, moved to the scene of the crime and made effort to disperse the hooligans with the use of minimal force.

According to him, the gang resorted to violence against the team which prompted the use of additional force on them.

As a result, one of the thugs and a woman who was a passerby were injured and are presently responding to treatment at Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH), Gombe.

However, the command warned all criminally minded individuals or groups against all forms of hooliganism and thuggery before, during and after the electioneering activities in the state and any erring individual or groups will be dealt with accordingly.

The CPreassured the citizens of Gombe to go about their lawful businesses without any fear of threat or molestation of any kind as the command is on top of the situation, stating that the miscreants will be flushed out from their hideouts, arrested and arraigned before the court of competent jurisdiction.

The police command also reiterated its commitment to protecting the lives and property of the citizens stating that it can be reached on Emergency GSM Number:0815 056 7771, PCB number 09165472923 or via the NPF application for complaint.

