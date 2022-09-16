2 feared killed in renewed Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh communal scuffle

By Ebenezer Adurokiya - Warri
A fresh, but perennial interethnic squabble between the Urhobos of Aladja and Ijaws of Ogbe-Ijoh in Delta State has reportedly claimed two lives in its wake.

The killing occurred in the early hours of Friday amid heavy shootings between the Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh communities of Udu and Warri South-West local government areas over boundary demarcation being carried out by the Delta State government.

Recall that in order to end the several decades of boundary disputes, the Delta State government had set up a committee to demarcate the boundary following a white paper report.

There have been drums of war for days by both warring communities over the committee’s demarcation exercise procedures.

The ogbe-Ijoh community was said to have given a seven-day ultimatum to the Aladja community over a demolished building in the course of demarcation.

The renewed shootings commenced in the wee hours of Friday following the expiration of the ultimatum, on Thursday.

A source in the warring communities in a telephone call from the bush told journalists that two people were killed.


He also swiftly confirmed that military personnel have taken over the disputed area to avert further bloodletting.

According to him, no building was destroyed in the fresh crisis, but there were heavy shootings as Ogbe-Ijoh fighters had allegedly made efforts to enter Aladja, but met stiff resistance.

“Because of the ultimatum, Aladja was expecting an attack and had to keep watch.

“At about 5:00a.m, Ogbe-Ijoh fighters came shooting, they met heavy resistance.

“Two of the fighters were gunned down in the process before Army came, but no house was destroyed as they couldn’t enter despite the heavy shootings. We are still in the bush now,” the source informed local reporters.

It will be recalled that members of the Ogbe-Ijoh Warri Kingdom Interest & Defensive Forum had petitioned and accused the local government chairmen of Udu and Warri South-West, Mr Jite Brown and Mr Taye Taiwo respectively of constituting an illegal boundary demarcation committee as well as unlawfully destroying their buildings in the process of marking out the demarcation lines.

Authorities of the Delta State Police command have yet to respond to the development.

