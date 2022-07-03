2 die, 16 escape unhurt in accident on Lokoja-Obajana-Kabba road

Two persons have died in a road accident when passenger bus rammed into an articulated vehicle parked on Lokoja-Obajana-Kabba road in Kogi State on Friday night.

One person was also critically injured while sixteen others escaped unhurt in the accident according to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The Kogi State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mr Stephen Dawulung while briefing newsmen on Saturday in Lokoja on the accident saying, “the injured passenger was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Lokoja for medical attention while the corpses were also deposited in the mortuary of the same centre.”

Dawulung added the accident occurred at Apamaru village, before Gada Biu on Lokoja-Obajana-Kabba road.

“The cause of the accident was high speed and poor visibility since it was already night.

“This is part of reasons we keep preaching to motorists to avoid night journeys not to endanger their lives and those of their passengers at risk.

“That incident would have been avoided if the driver had not embarked on that journey knowing that his bus had poor lighting system.

“But we give God the glory that 17 out of the 19 person’s involved in the accident survived it.

“While I sympathise with families of the deceased, I wish to advise drivers to avoid night travel because visibility is normally poor at night.





“Beside that, drivers are also most likely to be under fatigue and sleepy at night and yet drive on top speed because the roads are relatively freer of traffic at night,” he said.

Dawulung said that drivers must therefore adhere to stipulated speed limits and observe minimum of 30 minutes rest after every four hours drive to avoid fatigue and sleep while driving.

He said that passengers should also understand that night journey could expose them to higher risks of being involved in a crash and should try and avoid it.

