2 Corps members get automatic employment, bag FCT Ministerial Award

TWO National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members of 2019 Batch B, Miss Ilori Ayotola Deborah with batch number FCT/19B/5861 and Mr. Ilozumba Patrick Chiagozie with batch number FC/19B/6140, have gained automatic employment into the services of Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) for their outstanding performance during their one year mandatory youth service in the territory.

According to a statement by Austine Elemue, Special Assistant on Media to FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, the corps members also bagged ministerial award in recognition of their immense contributions to rural communities especially during the peak of COVID-19 pandemic.

While presenting the award to them in Abuja, the FCT Minister of State, Dr Aliyu, appreciated them for exhibiting what she described as “consciousness and selflessness” during their one year mandatory service.

She used the occasion to pledge that the FCT Administration would continue to appreciate those who have worked hard to promote the unity of the country especially during service year, stressing that the NYSC scheme has continued to foster unity among different ethnic nationalities in Nigeria.

According to Aliyu, “Today marks another milestone in the history of our younger ones especially the two outstanding corps members. During the processes of growth, we all look forward to a time when we will be appreciated, a period where someone will tap you on the shoulder and say you have done well.

“Today happens to be the day for these young lads. You will get so many awards and laurels with the way you are going and with your antecedent, the sky is the limit for both of you. From your citations, you have exhibited consciousness and selflessness in service.

“Nobody will hear about you if you choose to carry out your normal duties, but you must do extraordinary things to be treated extraordinary. The Governing Board finds you worthy for this honour, and I have no doubt in my mind that you deserves this award after listening to your citations.

“You are indeed outstanding. When I listened to the citation of Ilori Ayotola Deborah, I was really proud of a young beautiful lady who is selfless and committed to duty. The administration will therefore continue to appreciate those who have worked harder to promote the unity of this country. The period of youth service, ushers you into a completely new environment, new culture, new faces to cohabit with and understand and learn from each other.

“Once again, we appreciate you for your outstanding performance and to inform you that there is always a space for you in the FCT Administration. We are waiting for your response because you must make FCT proud and I will be the happiest person to see you among those that will be receiving the presidential award. The two corps members, if interested should be engaged in the services of FCT Administration and I believe that it will encourage other corps members to stand-out”.

Earlier in her remarks, the Acting Secretary of FCT Social Development Secretariat, Mrs. Delichukwu Onyedima, said corps member Ilori Ayotola Deborah, who hails from Ijero Local Government Area of Ekiti state was born on February 27, 1994.

“Ilori, according to her, had her tertiary education at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun state where she studied Linguistics, and served as Welfare Coordinator of the Youth Support Network. A Nigerian Youth Forum targeted at reproduction health of young adolescents. She was also a member of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) CDs group.” She stated.

Mrs. Onyedima said corps member Ilozumba Patrick Chiagozie, who hails from Anambra state graduated from Nnamdi Azikwe University, Awka, where he obtained a degree in Fine and Applied Art and passed out with a Second Class Upper, was deployed to the FCT for his youth service and posted to Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for his primary assignment.

“He served as a Federal Engagement and Enlightenment Tax Team Officer.” She added.

