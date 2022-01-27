2.6 million people captured on Kaduna social register ― Commissioner

By Muhammad Sabiu & Rodiyat Shittu, Kaduna
2.6 million people captured on Kaduna social register

In a bid to reduce poverty and ensure social inclusion among citizens over two million citizens in Kaduna State have been captured in the state social register across the urban and rural areas of the state.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner of Budget and Planning Commission, Mohammed Dattijo, on Thursday.

Presenting a keynote address titled “The Role of Students in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)” at a summit organized by the Kaduna State Students (KADSU) held at Kaduna State University, he said the state government has earmarked N4bn in its 2022 budget as interventions for the poor citizens.

“The state government has provided over 4 billion in the 2022 budget for pro-poor interventions that seek to support vulnerable and ensure social inclusion among the urban and rural poor citizens across the state.

“Today’s generation of youths is the largest the world has ever known;. Young people are changing the landscape with high demand for skilled opportunities, As young people, we can define the trajectory of development,” said Dattijo.

According to Dattijo, young people forms 80% of the population in Kaduna State, therefore are critical in determining the future of the state and represents hope for the attainment of the SDGs.

To attain the SDGs, Dattijo, further urged the students and young people to become the voice of social transformation and active citizens, by leveraging creative ideas, technologies and interconnectedness.

In addition to conducting innovative research that fast-tracks the attainment of the 17 SDGs.

 

