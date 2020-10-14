19th virtual FEC meeting begins at presidential villa

By  Leon Usigbe - Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 19th virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In physical attendance is the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Munguno (retd).

Ministers physically present at the Council Chambers are Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Finance, Zainab Ahmed, Justice, Abubakar Malami, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami.

Others include those of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Interior, Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, and Power Saleh Mamma.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, and other members of the cabinet are participating remotely.

