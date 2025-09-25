19th AGM: Okpebholo, Ize-Iyamu, others grace Nigerian Association of Orthodontics Conference in Edo

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on Thursday graced the 19th Scientific Conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigerian Association of Orthodontics with a call on members of the association to embrace technology and innovation to advance development in the health sector.

Okpebholo spoke at the 19th Scientific Conference and Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Association of Orthodontics with the theme, “Embracing Technology and Innovations in Orthodontics: Pioneering the Future,” in Benin, the Edo State capital.

The Governor, represented by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Cyril Oshiomhole, said technology and innovation are key to making advancements in the health sector.

The Governor appreciated the association for their consistency and commitment to advancing oral health in Nigeria.

“Orthodontics is not only about aligning teeth. It is about restoring confidence, improving speech, nutrition, and overall well-being. You make people smile with dignity, and that is priceless,” Okpebholo said.

He noted that the theme of this year’s conference, embracing technology and innovations, is apt and timely.

Okpebholo, who urged participants and delegates on the need to embrace technology and innovations in orthodontics, said artificial intelligence is transforming the way orthodontic care is delivered.

“For us in Nigeria, the real challenge is to ensure that these innovations do not remain out of reach for the majority of our people. We must embrace technology in a way that improves access, affordability, and safety for all.”

Earlier, President of the Nigerian Association of Orthodontics (NAO), Dr Olayinka Adeyinka, said orthodontics plays a crucial role in delivering optimal oral health care to the population by correcting and managing malocclusions, which, if left untreated, can often be debilitating both functionally and mentally.

“We also play a major and critical role in the management and rehabilitation of babies born with cleft lip and palate, managing them until adolescence years along with other specialists.

“Most of these patients come from low-income families, and orthodontists help ease the burden of care for these patients through their timely and expert intervention,” Adeyinka said.

Adeyinka, who emphasised the role of orthodontics in healthcare delivery, wished the incoming President of the Nigerian Association of Orthodontics, Prof. Idia Ize-Iyamu, a successful tenure as she takes on the baton.

Photo caption: L-R, DCMAC UBTH, Prof. Fidelis Eki-Udoko; Chief Medical Director UBTH/Vice President, Nigerian Association of Orthodontics, Prof. (Mrs) Idia Ize-Iyamu; President, Nigerian Association of Orthodontics, Dr Olayinka Adeyinka; Edo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Cyril Oshiomhole; and Provost, College of Medical Sciences UNIBEN, Prof. Wilson Sadoh, at the 19th Scientific Conference and Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Association of Orthodontics in Benin.

