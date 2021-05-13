1999 constitution recognizes only 33 LGs ― OYSIEC

The Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) has said that it is conducting election into only the 33 LGAs because they are the ones recognised by the nation’s 1999 constitution (as amended).

Electoral Commissioner, in-charge of Voter Education and Publicity, Babatunde Adeniyi, who spoke with the Tribune Online, said the current commission did not see in its archives the said Oyo State Law mandating conduct of election in the LCDAs.

He added that the commission also worked with the fact that the nation’s constitution takes precedence over any other law or by-law.

Adeniyi said: “We are conducting election into the 33 LGs only because the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria recognizes 774 local government areas and we have 33 local government areas in Oyo State, not 68 local government areas.

“And that is why this present OYSIEC decided that election be conducted only to the constitutionally recognised local government areas.

“We checked our archives for the said Oyo State Law and do not have that in OYSIEC. We do not have any information that election be conducted for other local government areas aside from the constitutionally recognised 33 local government areas.

“We don’t have, in our archives, Oyo State Law that says election should be conducted into LCDA apart from the 33 local government areas.

“Moreover, we know whenever there is a law contrary to that of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the constitution takes precedence and any law created should be in tandem with the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

| 1999 constitution recognizes only 33 LGs | 1999 constitution recognizes only 33 LGs | 1999 constitution recognizes only 33 LGs | 1999 constitution recognizes only 33 LGs