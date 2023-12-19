Movement for the survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) in the United States of America, MOSOP-USA, has demanded that the federal government should pay compensation to Ogoni refugees who were forced to flee their homes during the 1993/94 communal crisis that led to the killing of thousands of people.

The group said that the Nigerian government needed to compensate and rehabilitate the Ogoni internal and, external refugees back into their communities which were sacked and flattened by the late Gen. Sani Abacha administration in 1994.

Some of the communities include Ban-Ogoi Special Unit Area which includes Oyigbo, Bobe Afam, Muumba, Lekuma, Oloko 1, Oloko 2, Ledor, Tumbee, Nwenkova, Gbaken and Zeenkol.

Others are Aaboe, Karinko, Nomaboe, Eemuu, Kenkoro, and Agbeta who have come forth to declare that Ogoni land cannot be ceded to anyone.

In a communique jointly signed by Elder DineBari Augustine Kpuinen, President, Keesiiup Kpooni, Secretary and Pastor TomBari Samuel Nweemuu, Public Relation Officer during the 28th anniversary of the judicial murder of Ken Saro Wiwa and other Ogoni 12, in Atlanta, Georgia, MOSOP-USA the people declared that Ogoni deserves the best in the context of Nigeria.

MOSOP-USA noted that the murder was a conspiracy with the sole purpose of eradicating the voices of the adherents of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) in order to perpetuate the continuity of their oppressive governance, but here we are today, bold, proud, and unapologetic.

“MOSOP is here to stay. And our heroes cannot die in vain neither can we be defeated or be led astray into oblivion. Thus, the summit reflected on the past, present, and future state of affairs both at home and in the diaspora.

“There will be no oil resumption in Ogoni land by Shell Multinational Oil Company or any other contractual pseudo-company.”

That, the 1993 declaration against the company remains in place, which is contingent upon an acceptable, and transparent Treaty between the Ogoni people, MOSOP USA, Nigeria government, and Shell Multinational Oil Company.

“As a precondition for Oil resumption in Ogoni land, MOSOP USA declared and affirmed that there must be the creation of a Bori state comprising the peoples of Andoni, Ogoni, Nkorho, and Opobo. Ogoni people are concerned about their natural resources that have been siphoned away by non-Ogonis for so long. We demand that we should be treated as equals not as second-class citizens by Nigeria.

“With very clear evidence that trumped-up charges against Ken Saro-Wiwa and other Ogoni leaders formed the basis of their being murdered in 1995, MOSOP USA declared and affirmed that our heroes should be exonerated from murder charges.

November 10 should be upheld as a public Environmental Day in Nigeria and due compensation should be paid to the families of the Ogoni 13 (the Ogoni nine and four).

“MOSOP USA declared that the clean-up by the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Programme (HYPREP) in Ogoni land is window dressing. The Nigerian government must consult with MOSOP USA and other acceptable stakeholders to seek a consortium of expatriates in environmental remediation for the clean-up of Ogoni. Ogoni people demand a blueprint for such clean-up as well for us to ascertain the validity and appraisal of their work.

“As a matter of urgency, the Nigerian government needs to compensate and rehabilitate the Ogoni internal and, external refugees back into their communities which were sacked and flattened by the Abacha administration in 1994 in Ban-Ogoi Special Unit Area which includes Oyigbo, Bobe Afam, Muumba, Lekuma, Oloko 1, Oloko 2, Ledor, Tumbee, Nwenkova, Gbaken, Zeenkol, Aaboe, Karinko, Nomaboe, Eemuu, Kenkoro, and Agbeta. MOSOP USA declared and affirmed that Ogoni land cannot be ceded to anyone,” the communique added.

