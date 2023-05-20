As part of its corporate social responsibility to host communities in Edo State, the Lift above poverty Organisation (LAPO) a non-governmental organization through its 18th community health outreach in partnership with the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has provided free medical services to over 195 school children of indigent families in Egor Primary school.

The Executive Director of LAPO Dr Obadiora Honestus in his welcome address said that LAPO through its community health outreach, institutionalized in 2015 as a direct response to health challenges, has played a major role in addressing maternal and child health challenges in Nigeria occasioned by the deepening poverty conundrum.

Honestus who was represented by Mrs Awawu Agun, said a total of 16,019 persons have befitted from the community health outreaches since its inception in 2015.

She said LAPO, in 2022 improved the health conditions of 1,658,207 (492,466 males / 1,165,741 females) vulnerable community members across the country in partnership with the LAPO microfinance bank limited.

“A total of 70,876(16,868 males /54,008 females ) received direct health sensitization and screening services while 1,354,010 (417,921 males / 936,089 females ) were reached through media campaign information, education and communication materials.” She said.

“Under the LAPO community health outreach campaign for cancer control (LAPO -C4) project being implemented in Lagos, Rivers, Edo, Imo and Abuja, the organization reached 3,368,142 community members with cancer awareness and basic breast, cervical and prostate cancer screening between 2016 and 2022in partnership with community-based organizations (CBOs).

“As a total of 86,198 community members were screened for the ailments and referred for further screening and treatment in government-approved health facilities.”

The 18th edition of LAPO community health outreach in Egor Primary School, according to Mrs Agun, was aimed at improving the lives of vulnerable people especially children within the communities.

She added that access to quality health services in maternal and child health is poor in rural communities with poorly equipped medical facilities, inadequate professional healthcare providers and inaccessibility to clean water, sanitation and power supply.

The 2023 edition of the 18th LAPO community health outreach provided school children from Egor primary school in Egor community free health care services in eye care services, oral and dental health and skin care /personal hygiene provided by medical practitioners.

Also speaking, Mrs.Jennifer Oviawe, LAPO Regional Manager, a Non-governmental organization, disclosed that LAPO in partnership with SUBEB through its school-based management committee in the community selected 350 school children but out of which195 of them received the screening after their parents gave consent to the screening.





On her part, the Head Mistress, of Egor Primary School, Mrs Izekor Patience, who described the initiative as laudable said it has brought qualitative healthcare services aimed at promoting and improving the wellness and health of the children of the people at the grassroots.

Speaking on behalf of the parents, Mr Edith Edomioyia, expressed appreciation for the provision of free healthcare services for children, adding that it has helped in reducing the financial burden on the parts of indigent parents.

