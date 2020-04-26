190 Almajiri boys arrive Bauchi from Plateau

A total of 190 Almajiri boys with their mallams (Teachers) who are indigenes of Bauchi State have arrived Bauchi from Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State after they were repatriated by the Plateau State government following the ban on Almajiri system by the 19 Northern states’ governors.

This repatriation of the Almajiris and their Mallam was in line with collective by the 19 Northern states’ governors under the aegis of Northern Governors’ Forum aimed at eradicating the Almajiri boys from the streets in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The repatriated Almajiris boys and their Mallams were received at the General Hassan Usman Katsina Unity College, Yelwa by the Bauchi state Deputy Governor, Sen Baba Tela who said that the state is expecting more Almajiri children from other Northern states.

Baba Tela who is the Chairman of the State Rapid Response Taskforce on COVID-19 and Lassa Fever said that all those Almajiris and their Mallam from other Northern states presently in Bauchi state will be dispatched to their Various state from tomorrow, Monday.

He explained that the decision was a collective one by all the Northern States Governors during their last meeting in order to check the spread of COVID-19 pandemic considering the living conditions of the Almajiris and their Mallams who sleep in clusters and in an unhygienic environment.

At arrival on Sunday, the Almajiris who are mostly under-aged boys were taken to the College for temporary camping at where they will be closely observed and attended to by health professionals from the Ministry of Health in order to determine their health status with particular attention on COVID-19 infection.

From there will be moved to the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Wailo, about 60 km away from Bauchi where they will be isolated for 14 days after which they will be conveyed to their various villages to be united with their families.