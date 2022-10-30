19-yr-old FUTMinna student donates sanitary pads, writing materials to schoolgirls at Maryam Babangida College

A 19-year-old female undergraduate student of the Federal University of Technology (FUTMinna), Miss Comfort Agbmadalo Yakubu, has donated sanitary pads, biros and mathematical sets to the students of Maryam Babangida Girls Science College Minna.

She made the donation while embarking on the sensitization and awareness campaign at the college with the theme: “Coming Her ‘Menstrual Health Awareness'” aimed at educating the girl-child on the need for hygiene during their menstrual cycle.

Yakubu emphasized that female children were very important and should be given adequate attention for their gender challenges, adding that there was the need for an awareness campaign programme.

She noted that over 300 students have so far benefited from the programme just as she promised to sustain the awareness campaign to other schools in the state which she started from Girls School Dikko, in Tarfa LGA of the state by educating them to become better women in the society and exploring their vision and passion.

The student philanthropist charged the girl-child to acquire skills, and education and not to relent in their societal life by discovering themselves while advising them on how to better take care of themselves during menstruation to avoid infections.

One of the student beneficiaries, Sarah Abraham Tarachi in a brief interview with the newsmen over the weekend, appreciated the donor and commended her for the foresight in impacting and improving on the lives of others, saying that “Comfort A. Yakubu, deserves to be emulated by all.”