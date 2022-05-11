19 Years Old “Baashe Delta” Is Making His Own Identity In The Music Industry

Music has become a part of our life. People listen to and enjoy music all day. Some people like classic music, some like rap, pop or hip hop etc, it depends on the person’s taste of music. That is why, the music industry is producing music, launching new singers and releasing new songs almost every day. Many people try to become good musicians and strive in this competing industry. However, there are very few people who become famous and earn recognition with their music and music styles.

Among such people who became famous in concise time with their unique style of singing is Baashe Delta. The real name of Baashe Delta is Baashe Ahmed Jaama. He was born in Somalia and is based in Germany. He is the most talented and very famous personality in Germany, who is a singer, songwriter, musician and composer.

He is a very multi-talented artist who is known for singing is multiple languages including German, English and Somali. Knowing all these languages gives him the advantage of singing in different languages and a wide range of audiences.

Baashe Delta officially made his debut with his single called “Najma” in 2019 which was in the Somal language and gave him a good start.

However, he became overnight famous with his successful song called “Lacala” which became a ‘Lacala’ challenge on the TikTok media app by collaborating with famous TikTok dancer ‘Huda Amuun’ pushing the song to global recognition. His music genre is Afropop music.

His music is origin with a soulful vocal style featuring much improvisation that even if you do not understand Somali language, you will be drawn into the music.





ALSO RAED: PENCOM introduces en-bloc payment to retirees with insufficient RSA balances

Baashe Delta has performed in events and shows in Germany like in Berlin, Stuttgart and Frankfurt. In near future, He is also invited to perform in Nigeria in December 2022, the location of the event is yet to be announced.

His fans from Nigeria and around the world are eagerly waiting to see him perform his recent collaboration with Nigeria superstar Cee Boi new single “I know “

In Short, Baashe Delta is one of the best young musicians who are making their own identity in the music industry with their unique talent. He also successfully launched his own music record label named as “Kkurbo studio” operating in Germany. Being a singer, composer, and songwriter is rare and a gift for a successful music career.

He has collectively used his qualities to make his music that would stand out from others earning him the limelight and respect in the music industry in a very short time. His music is the source of motivation for his fans and upcoming musicians who are struggling, who follow his lifestyle and are fond of his music.

Social media : www.Instagram.com/baashe_deltas

Website: www.baashedelta.com