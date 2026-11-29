One hundred and thirty-four master’s degree students on the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP)’s offshore post-graduate scholarship scheme have graduated from various universities in the United Kingdom.

Nineteen of them made distinction grade in their fields of study.

The successful scholars, who completed their programmes recently, were hosted to a graduation and reception ceremony in London on Saturday by the PAP Administrator, Dr Dennis Brutu Otuaro.

The PAP boss also used the occasion to interact with beneficiaries who are still undergoing various programmes in the UK with a view to knowing and addressing their challenges.

The scholars’ fields of study covered software engineering, oil & gas, data science & engineering, agricultural and environmental sciences, financial management, law, construction engineering management, global public health, among others.

Under Otuaro, the PAP’s overseas scholarship scheme has produced 168 master’s and doctoral degree holders.

Speaking at the event, Otuaro congratulated the students on their successful graduation and stated that the number of graduates was an affirmation of his decision to expand the scheme and create more opportunities for the Niger Delta youths to internationally close up the human capital space in the region.

He said, “Today we are celebrating another milestone in our strategic implementation of the PAP’s mandate under the formal education component for the benefit of the Niger Delta and Nigeria in general

“Your successful graduation in various disciplines is a testament to our decision to expand the scholarship scheme and create more access to tertiary education for the youths of our region.

“It is also a demonstration of our commitment to expanding human capital development for the socio-economic advancement, sustainable peace and stability, and transformation of our region.”

Dr Otuaro highlighted that he had awarded 13, 300 in-country Nigeria and over 500 offshore scholarships since his appointment by President Bola Tinubu in 2024.

According to him, the large-scale sponsorships align with the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda and his strong desire to close the human capital development gap in the region.

“The huge scholarship deployments and all the achievements we have recorded would not have been possible without President Bola Tinubu’s generosity and his genuine love for our region.

“We are very grateful to President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his deep interest in the peace, stability, security, educational, and socio-economic advancement of our region through his Renewed Hope Agenda”, Dr Otuaro said.

He also extended his gratitude to the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for supervising the programme effectively.

He called on stakeholders of the programme and people of the Niger Delta to reward President Tinubu with their votes in the 2027 general elections as his reelection would guarantee more benefits for the region.

Some of the graduates, including Wokoma Prince-Timothy (Agricultural & Environmental Sciences, Newcastle University), Jeffrey Pere Oromoni (International Commercial Law & Arbitration, University of Hertfordshire), and Abulu Francis Bekesuode (International Law & Legal Practice), expressed appreciation to President Tinubu and the PAP Administrator for the opportunity to further their studies for a better future.

Meanwhile, Dr Otuaro has expressed the programme’s commitment to sustaining its educational partnerships with offshore universities to deepen human capital development and sustainable peace in the Niger Delta.

Dr Otuaro, who stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the management of the University of Aberdeen, Scotland, United Kingdom, thanked the institution for the cooperation.

Dr Otuaro noted that the collaboration with overseas universities had enhanced the objective of the scholarship scheme expansion to create more educational opportunities for youths of the region.

He told the university’s management that President Bola Tinubu was resolutely committed to educational advancement and sustainable peace in the Niger Delta with robust support for the PAP.

In his remarks, the university’s Vice-Principal, Global Engagement and Partnership, Jason Norris, who received Dr Otuaro at his office, commended the impressive records made by PAP-sponsored students and assured him of the institution’s readiness to sustain the partnership.