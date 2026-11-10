19 Nigerian pension funds express interest in proposed $750m infrastructure fund

The Nigerian pension industry, in partnership with UK-funded specialist development agency FSD Africa, has initiated plans to establish a $750 million infrastructure investment fund to mobilise long-term domestic and international capital for critical infrastructure projects in Nigeria and selected African markets.

The proposed Nigeria Pension Industry Infrastructure Fund (PIIP) is expected to attract investments in energy, transportation and digital infrastructure, with 19 Nigerian pension funds already expressing interest in participating in the initiative.

The development follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Pension Industry Leadership Council (PILC) and FSD Africa in Lagos on Monday.

Under the agreement, FSD Africa will provide technical assistance and expert advisory support to PILC towards establishing the investment platform.

The support will include facilitating the selection of a fund manager through a competitive process, engaging potential investors and Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), strengthening institutional capacity and supporting necessary regulatory reforms.

The initiative, developed by Nigerian Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) with support from the National Pension Commission (PenCom) and FSD Africa, is expected to unlock the country’s pension assets for long-term infrastructure financing while safeguarding contributors’ retirement savings.

Speaking on the initiative, the Chair of PILC and Director-General of PenCom, Ms Omolola Oloworaran, described the proposed fund as timely, noting that the pension industry was committed to deploying more of its long-term savings towards infrastructure development.

“The pension industry holds the largest pool of long-term savings capital in the country, and we are committed to mobilising it to deepen infrastructure development, while safeguarding the retirement savings of contributors.

“This MoU is the first step we are taking as an industry, and it is just the beginning,” she said.

The proposed fund is targeting an initial capital mobilisation of $350 million at its first close, expected in 2027, before expanding to its ultimate target of $750 million.

At full capacity, the platform is expected to mobilise approximately $600 million from Nigerian pension funds and at least $150 million from development finance institutions.

Also speaking, the UK Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Jonny Baxter, said the partnership reflected the shared commitment of the United Kingdom and Nigeria to strengthening domestic capital mobilisation and directing long-term investments towards the real economy.

He said the UK was proud to partner with Nigeria’s pension industry and PenCom to advance the initiative, noting that increased domestic investment would create opportunities for job creation and economic growth.

“The UK is proud to partner with Nigeria’s Pension Industry and the pensions regulator PenCom to progress this investment. Both our countries are prioritising tackling the challenge of attracting more domestic capital, including from pension funds, into the real economy,” Baxter said.

He described Nigeria’s progress towards mobilising domestic institutional capital for infrastructure as encouraging, adding that the partnership would help translate investment ambitions into tangible economic opportunities.

Similarly, the Chief Executive Officer of FSD Africa, Mark Napier, said the proposed investment structure would help address the paradox of African countries holding significant institutional capital while simultaneously facing substantial infrastructure financing gaps.

“We have observed for several years now the paradox of Africa having significant institutional capital while at the same time facing big infrastructure funding deficits.

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“We are keen to work with PenCom and the pension industry in Nigeria to address this and unlock the capital they manage towards Nigeria’s priority infrastructure,” Napier said.

The proposed fund comes amid growing demand for infrastructure investment in Nigeria and other African countries, particularly in energy, transportation and digital connectivity.

An initial assessment of Nigeria’s infrastructure project pipeline identified 39 projects with potential relevance to the proposed platform, representing approximately $20 billion in investment requirements.

PIIP is designed to bridge the financing gap by connecting viable infrastructure projects with long-term institutional investors through equity and quasi-equity investments.

At least 60 per cent of the fund’s portfolio is expected to be invested in projects in Nigeria, while the remaining allocation will be available for selected investments across the region.

The proposed investment structure will comprise a naira-denominated core investment fund and a separate co-investment vehicle, allowing participating pension funds to invest alongside the main fund in selected projects.

A parallel foreign-currency investment vehicle may also be established to accommodate international investors.

The structure is expected to provide pension funds and other institutional investors with access to professionally managed, long-term investment opportunities while expanding financing options for infrastructure projects capable of supporting economic growth, improving connectivity and strengthening business activities across Nigeria and the wider region.