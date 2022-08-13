19 killed as bandits, vigilante members clash in Taraba

Suspected armed bandits on Friday evening, reportedly attacked and killed 13 people including vigilante members in Karekuka village in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State.

A local source who confirmed the incident to Tribune Online on Saturday also said six local vigilante members lost their lives in the attack while many others injured.

The source, however, disclosed that the vigilantes also killed six of the bandits.

The source also told our correspondent that the bandits also attacked Garin Gidado community on Saturday morning but no one was killed in the attack.

Taraba State police command have also confirmed the attack and said, officers, have been drafted to the scene to restore normalcy and also convey the corpses to a nearby morgue as investigations commence.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP