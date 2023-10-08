Concerned by the current instability of prices of petroleum products in Nigeria, 19 Arewa youth groups under the auspices of Mega National Movement (MNM) has called on the federal government to restore fuel pump price.

Recall long queues of vehicles have started resurfacing in many petrol stations across the country due to fuel scarcity

Speaking during a press conference in Kaduna at the weekend, the spokesman of the group, Ibrahim Tijani; noted that they were saddened by the sudden scarcity of fuel, particularly in the Federal Capital Territory and other major cities and towns in Nigeria.

According to them, the recent development could not be unconnected with moves by the Independent Petroleum Marketers of Nigeria (IPMAN) to hike fuel prices within the week.

The group maintained that it was also worried by the mounting allegations of fraud, embezzlement, and

corruption within the oil sector.

To this end, the youths posited that they have identified alleged irregularities within the sector including fuel subsidy scams, under-remittance of oil sales revenue, corruption, shady pipeline surveillance contracts and oil theft.

“These issues have had a collective detrimental effect on the majority of Nigerians, while benefiting only a few greedy individuals, embezzlement, misappropriation of funds and fraudulent accounting practices.”

They said these actions not only undermine the sector’s financial stability but also have far-reaching consequences for stakeholders and the overall economy.

” Allegations of massive corruption and fraudulent diversion of billions of dollars to personal and cronies’ accounts must be thoroughly investigated,” they said.

They noted that the lack of financial responsibility in the sector was unacceptable and raised serious questions about how things were done within the oil sector.

They therefore urged the government to look into oil production contracts and remittances to the Federation Account, as well as the transparency of pipeline surveillance contracts in line with global best practices.





“The Federal Government must take immediate action to address these issues and ensure that those responsible for corruption and embezzlement are held accountable.

“he Nigerian people deserve transparency, accountability, and leadership that prioritizes the country’s economic stability and the well-being of its citizens. It is crucial to address these allegations, conduct a thorough investigation and prosecute those responsible for corruption and fraudulent practices.”

