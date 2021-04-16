18th Niger trade fair, opens in Minna

The 18th edition of Niger State national trade fair, organised by the Nigeria Chambers of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture has been opened in Minna, the state capital.

The State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, who was represented at the opening ceremony by the Hon Commissioner of Commerce, Investments and Agriculture Dr Mustapha Jibrin, called on prospective investors to see the state as an investment Haven.

He said that the State Government was working tirelessly to develop industrial parks in the state, especially that of Sabon wuse, Minna and New Bussa international market and called on serious investors to partner with the state government in this direction.

He added that the state government was working out modalities to engage the State Chamber of Commerce and the organised private sector to develop a template on how best MSMEs will have their pride of place to stimulate the state economy on the path to growth and stability.

In his welcome address, the president of Niger State Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mine and Agriculture, Dr Abdulkadir Baba Hassan, appealed to Northern Governors Forum to develop a regular roundtable dialogue with their respective Chamber of Commerce to discuss the economy and other commercial activities and the way forward.

He, thereby, used the medium to appeal to the state governor to bring back the North-West joint domestic trade fair of Niger, Kwara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara and Kogi States, adding that it was a memorable economic assemblage of the zone which had brought prosperity to the region.

