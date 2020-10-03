‘1860’ stage play held Oct 1 to remind youths of Nigeria’s history, culture

The city of Ibadan was set agog with the ‘1860’ stage play which held at the Premier Hotel on Independence. Akinola Akinyo-Ojo, Fisola Taiwo, Joshua Peters among others, teamed up to narrate Nigeria’s history with dance, drama and music to the delight of over 1500 viewers.

Ayobami Ajewole, popularly known as Woli Agba who was at the play said: “My brother, Joshua Peters invited me to watch the play and honestly, I wish the whole of Nigeria were there to watch how amazing the play was. I felt motivated and encouraged that every of the sacrifices our heroes made would not be in vain. Youths are getting tired and my advice is that they shouldn’t give up on their dreams.”

The director, Joshua Peters, speaking with Saturday Entertainment, also said the new age was losing the cognisance of their nation’s history and culture.

“We wanted to infuse history into the minds of our people so that way we depicted various heroes› characters. We also wanted the 21st century audience to connect; hence we added new phrases such as ‹o wrong now›, ’O por› just so they can relate and feel connected.

“I have always been a fan of music, dance and drama. Our synergy has been built before and I had the best actors on stage from ‘Joshua Peter Studios’ team. We did all rehearsals in nine days as opposed to six weeks that this kind of play should take.»

The producer Akinyo-Ojo said he was amazed at the turn out because they sold out the play. «Over 1500 people were present here. I am so grateful to God for making this come through even when it looked difficult initially. We got more than the efforts we put into it. The Imperial Majesty, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi who is a lover of youths was interested from the onset and he was fully represented by another great king, the Alaara Oodaye of Araland, Oba Adebisi Layade We have more things coming up to show the world,” he said.

Akinyo-Ojo who is also a physiotherapist said; “If I had known I would have gone to arts class; I was influenced by what was put in our heads, that wearing of the white robe, being in the hospital, but innately, I am a lover of arts.»

Adesua Omon, one of the actors said it was hectic but fun. “We did this in a very short while. The director gave us roles we could handle and we had constant rehearsals just to make this happen.”

Prince Makinwa Aderoti, Special Adviser to the Ooni on Planning and Strategy, who also doubles as the chairman, planning committee for Ooni›s 5th year coronation anniversary, who represented the Ooni of Ife at the event, while speaking with Saturday Entertainment said the fantastic play was uniting in nature.

Aderoti said: “We all packaged this. This play reveals where we were, where we are and where we are going as a nation. The youths of today should learn from the efforts of our leaders who have passed on. Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gun powder now because the struggle out there is real; unemployment, division and all.

“We have to restructure the nation. There are a lot of questions to ask ourselves if we want Nigeria to be the way our forefathers left it. Before the agitations coming up become bloody and something resulting in a civil war, we want our leaders to sit together, save us and Nigeria.”

