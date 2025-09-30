183 countries stand with China on Taiwan question — Envoy

A total of 183 countries, including Nigeria, stand with China on the Taiwan question, Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, has said, debunking common fallacies surrounding the issue.

Dunhai, in a statement made available to Tribune Newspaper on Monday, said, Taiwan has belonged to China since ancient times, with clear historical and legal foundations,” Ambassador Yu said.

“The fact that both the mainland of China and Taiwan belong to one China and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China has never changed and cannot be changed.”

Yu pointed out that the People’s Republic of China (PRC) government became the sole legitimate government of China after its establishment in 1949, naturally enjoying and exercising China’s sovereignty, including over Taiwan.

“The PRC government is the sole legitimate representative of China in the UN, and there is no issue of ‘two Chinas’ or ‘one China, one Taiwan’,” he added.

The Ambassador emphasized that UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 fully embodies the One-China principle, recognizing the PRC government as the sole legitimate representative of China to the United Nations. “183 countries, including Nigeria, have established diplomatic relations with China based on this principle,” Yu noted.

Nigeria, in particular, has firmly adhered to the One-China principle, recognizing that there is only one China in the world and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory, as reiterated in the Joint Statement during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s state visit to China in September 2024.

“We hope that all peace-loving countries and peoples will stand on the side of historical justice, uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and take concrete actions to support the Chinese people’s just cause of defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity and achieving national reunification,” Ambassador Yu urged.

China is committed to strengthening strategic communication and practical cooperation with Nigeria, promoting the early implementation of a zero-tariff policy for 100% of tariff lines on products, and enhancing collaboration under the framework of the Global Governance initiative.