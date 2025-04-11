18,000 WOFAN-ICON2 farmers acquire tractors to boost production, enhance income

The Women Farmers Advancement Network (WOFAN) has supported 18,000 young farmers in Kano and Jigawa States to acquire two multi-crop harvesters and twelve tractors, with the target to boost agricultural productivity and support its mega clusters through the 2024 dry season and beyond.

The initiative, under the WOFAN-ICON2 Project, introduced a giant multi-crop harvester capable of covering up to five hectares per hour, significantly enhancing efficiency and yields for smallholder farmers.

The machinery was facilitated through WOFAN’s input and equipment revolving scheme, designed to promote mechanization and improve access to modern agricultural tools.

Participants in the first two years of the ICON2 Project (2022–2024) formed cooperative groups of 30 members to strengthen their farming operations.

These groups received training and input grants, allowing them to pool resources and invest in modern equipment.

At the official handover ceremony held in Dorawar Sallau, Kano State, WOFAN Executive Director, Dr. Salamatu Garba, celebrated the milestone as a result of collective efforts.

She explained that each mega cluster, made up of 3,000 farmers from 100 groups, contributed ₦3,000 per member after harvesting across the three farming seasons—rainy, dry, and wheat seasons. This pooled savings amounted to ₦27 million, representing 50 percent of the cost of a multi-crop harvester worth N54 million.

In a similar fashion, clusters also raised N9 million (50 percent of the cost) for tractors valued at N18 million each.

Twelve tractors have so far been acquired, with allocations going to Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and the Ikara axis.

Dr. Garba added that farmers will repay the remaining balance through similar contributions after completing the upcoming farming seasons. Each mega cluster has also received two tractors through the revolving grant scheme to further mechanize their activities.

“We thank the Mastercard Foundation for laying the foundation and enabling this achievement. Their support under the ICON2 Project provided essential labor-saving equipment like power tillers and hand-operated harvesters. This eased farm work and attracted more youth—especially women—who previously avoided farming due to its labor intensity,” she said.

According to Dr. Garba, the project has significantly improved productivity among the 675,000 farmers targeted over the five-year span.

With farm sizes expanding from one hectare in 2022 to between three and four hectares now, the move toward mechanized farming has also improved market access, financial inclusion, and income generation for participants.

Representing the Bebeji Mega Cluster, Women Cluster Leader Hajia Rafa’atu Salis Bagauda expressed excitement over the acquisition of a multi-crop harvester.

She noted that a trained team of four drivers and six maintenance personnel per cluster had undergone rigorous training in machinery operation, minor repairs, and routine checks.

These teams were also linked with verified spare parts dealers, while plans are underway to establish local spare part outlets to further improve access and affordability.

“This is the first time our community owns a multi-crop harvester—and it’s led by women. It will ease harvesting and serve as a new source of income through rentals. We feel empowered. Thank you, WOFAN. Thank you, Dr. Salamatu. Thank you, Mastercard Foundation,” she said.

Sadiya Bala of the Kadawa Mega Cluster in Kano, which received a tractor after making a 50 percent down payment, pledged that her group would contribute ₦3,000 per member after each farming season in 2025 to fully repay the balance.

She also promised that the women would master operating the tractors and harvesters themselves by next year.

“These tractors are modern and user-friendly. Insha Allah, we, the women, will be driving and operating them ourselves by this time next year,” she noted.

The Chief Imam of Dorawar Sallau, Mallam Alhassan Haruna, also commended Dr. Garba for her unwavering support to the community and the nation. He offered prayers for her continued guidance and protection in her efforts to uplift humanity.

Funded by the Mastercard Foundation, the WOFAN-ICON2 Project aims to support 675,000 youth—including 70 percent women—across nine Nigerian states over five years, as part of the Young Africa Works–Nigeria strategy (2021–2030), which seeks to secure dignified and fulfilling employment for 10 million youth.

