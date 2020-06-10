18 youths killed in Katsina fresh attack ― Police

Katsina State Police Command has confirmed that armed bandits have killed 18 youths, while 26 others sustained injuries in Kadisau village of Faskari local government area.

The command’s Public Relation Officer, SP Gambo Isah, made the confirmation on Wednesday while giving an update on the attack.

He said the armed bandits numbering over 200 invaded the town with the intention to steal food items but the youths of the area resisted the move and engaged the hoodlums.

“With a sad note, on Tuesday, we received information of armed bandits numbering over 200 in kadisau village of Faskari local government area.

“According to the report, the bandits came with the intention to steal food items but unfortunately some youth came out and confronted the bandits with their bare hands.

‘What happened was that the bandits opened fire on the innocent youths as at Wednesday 18 of them were reportedly killed while 26 other youths were taken to the hospital.

” This morning, Wednesday, we also received information from the Area Commander, that four additional victims also died.”

He further said that security personnel were deployed to the area to restore peace in the area.

