18-year-old Veritas student selected for Microsoft MVP Global Summit in US

A 300-level student of Software Engineering at Veritas University, Abuja, Izuafa Abdulrafiu, has been selected as a Microsoft Most Valuable Player to attend a three-day summit in the United States of America.

The Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications at Veritas University, Ben Agande, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said that by this selection, the 18-year-old Izuafa Abdulrafiu would join other MVPs from around the world to engage with product teams, discuss new technologies, and contribute generally to Microsoft ecosystems.

Agande recalled that during his 200 level, Mr Abdulrafiu won first place in the Africa First AI-Powered Inter-University Quizathon and received a cash prize of N350,000.

He competed against over 150 universities across Nigeria and more than 7,000 participants in the competition, which covered various courses based on the National Universities Commission (NUC) curriculum.

ALSO READ: Microsoft develops AI reasoning models to rival open AI

Participants answered the maximum number of questions correctly within 25 minutes, with the event lasting five hours, from 10 AM to 3 PM on Saturday, 22nd June.

Organisers of the event stated that “Abdulrafiu’s intelligence, consistency, and tenacity led him to the top of the leaderboard, securing the overall winner title.”

Speaking about his experience as a Microsoft MVP, Abdulrafiu said:

“I recently had the incredible opportunity to attend the Microsoft MVP Global Summit in the United States, an exclusive event where Microsoft brings together MVPs from around the world to engage with product teams, discuss new technologies, and contribute to the Microsoft ecosystem.

“At just 18 years old, I became the youngest Microsoft MVP globally, which was a huge milestone in my journey as a tech professional. Being an MVP means consistently contributing to Microsoft technologies, sharing knowledge, and engaging with the developer community.

“My work in emerging technologies, particularly AI, played a key role in securing my MVP status and, in turn, my invitation to this summit.

“The summit lasted three days, and Microsoft fully covered my travel, accommodation, and participation costs. It was an amazing experience where I had the chance to interact directly with Microsoft leaders, engineers, and fellow MVPs from all over the world.

“We discussed cutting-edge innovations, shared insights, and explored the future of Microsoft technologies. However, due to Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs), I can’t share many specifics about what was discussed.

“From Nigeria, I estimate that there were about three to four of us in attendance, though I don’t have the exact numbers. Additionally, I believe some other Nigerians who reside in different countries also participated in the summit, highlighting the strong presence of Nigerian talent in the global tech space.

“Overall, the Microsoft MVP Global Summit was an inspiring and career-defining experience for me. It reinforced my passion for technology and my commitment to contributing to the Microsoft community. The connections I made and the knowledge I gained will undoubtedly shape my journey moving forward. I’m grateful for this opportunity and excited about what’s ahead!”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE