18-year-old farmer drowns in Jigawa while rescuing cow

An 18-year-old farmer drowned in Buji Local Government Area of Jigawa on Saturday while trying to rescue his cow.

Spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Commission in Jigawa, CSC Adamu Shehu, stated in Dutse on Sunday that the farmer’s cow slipped and fell into the pond while grazing in the area.

The farmer took two of his cattle to the farm and let them loose to graze nearby, he stated.

“On noticing that the cattle had fallen into the pond, the farmer rushed to its rescue, but drowned.

“A rescue team brought the cattle out of the pond alive.

“The farmer’s body was, however, not found until Sunday, 11 hours after he fell into the pond.

“The NSCDC examined the body thoroughly, confirmed the farmer dead and handed the corpse over to his parents for burial,’’ Shehu stated.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Tinubu Is A Billionaire Without A Business; Obi Is Atiku’s Creation —Melaye, Atiku’s Campaign Spokesman

Senator Dino Melaye is one of the spokespersons of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation. In this interview by TAIWO AMODU, he explains the reasons why former vice president and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, remains the man to beat in next year’s presidential election…..

Tinubu Sympathises With Ganduje Over Kano Building Collapse

THE presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with the Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, over the lives lost when a threestorey building collapsed at Kanti Kwari Market in the state….

Fulani Herders Kill 6 In Fresh Attack On Benue Community





NO fewer than six people were killed by suspected Fulani herders on Thursday in Umella village at the Mbawa ward of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State….

Sanwo-Olu’s Wife Asks Lagos Market Women To Be Security Conscious

WIFE of the Lagos State governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has called on market stakeholders in the state to be sensitive and responsive to security concerns as a way to avert attacks…

Sharia Police Arrest 931 In Kano For Street Begging

THE Kano State Hisbah Corps has arrested 931 street beggars in the last two weeks, the commander-general of the corps, Sheikh Harun Muhammad Sani Ibn Sina, has said…