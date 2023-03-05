Kazeem Biriowo- Abuja

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has lamented low enrolment of children into basic schools across the Nigeria, despite being free and compulsory.

A statement to commemorate this year’s International Children’s Day of Broadcasting (ICDB) themed: ‘More money for primary education,’

According to the Director/Head Advocacy of Child Rights Information Bureau (CRIB), Mercy Megwa, “The ICOB was launched by UNICEF in 1991 to encourage broadcasters worldwide to create awareness on children’s issues.

“It’s a day when broadcasters allow children to be part of the programming process, to talk about their hopes, dreams and exchange ideas with their peers on issues affecting them.

The statement further disclosed that while only 61 per cent of children between the ages of 6 and 11 years regularly attend primary school, not fewer than 18 million children between the ages of 5 to 14 years are not in school.

UNICEF, therefore, called for adequate funding of primary education, which will create an enabling environment for increased demand for qualitative education, which is the bedrock of enhanced knowledge, improved behaviour and personal growth of the children.

UNICEF urged broadcasters to open airwaves to the children for this year’s celebration and throughout the year and also to produce documentaries that highlight the plight of children in Nigeria.