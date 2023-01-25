18 DSS members killed during a Military airstrike

Tragedy struck in Niger State on Tuesday as no fewer than about 18 members of the Special Hunters Squad attached to the Department of State Services (DSS) were said to have been killed during a Military air strike (interdiction) that occurred in Galadima Kogo community in Shiroro local government area of the State on the fateful day (Tuesday) 24th January 2023.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the Special Hunters Squad team was said to have been bombed by people suspected to be Nigeria Air Force (NAF) Jet were on routine air interdiction/ patrol of the areas when the incident occurred.

Some of the survivals of the attack who spoke to the Nigerian Tribune on condition of anonymity stated that on the fateful day, which was on Tuesday, said the residents of the communities and its Neighbouring communities had allegedly alerted the security agents that bandits had surrounded the entire communities and nearby villages, adding that the Special Hunters on the usual way of their operations mobilized members with the view to confront the bandits.

According to the reliable sources,’ When we were mobilized, we saw an Air Force fighter jet flying on air. At the same time our Commander on the ground received a call from the crew on board the airplane, they asked us about our distance from the bandits hide, our Commander responded that we were about 10 kilometers away from the bandits, immediately he answered, the next thing we heard was a bomb, the aircraft dropped in our midst”, the source added.

The source further disclosed that the bomb killed an unspecified number of special Hunters groups, though 18 dead bodies were deposited at the IBB Specialised Hospital Minna.

A source in the hospital who didn’t want his name in the prints explained that eight corpses of members of Special hunter Squad were also deposited at the mortuary section of the hospital on Tuesday.

However, as of the time of filling this report, on Wednesday, no fewer than 14 dead bodies were evacuated at IBB Specialist hospital at about 2:00 pm.

Efforts to speak with government officials on the matter were not successful when our reporter visited Government house Minna at about 11.30 am, earlier in the day, as all top government officials were already seated at the council chambers for the weekly state executive council meeting.

Call and SMS messages to Tradoc PRO were not replied

Also, spokesman of Niger State Police Command DSP Wasiu Abiodun declined to speak with this reporter as he didn’t pick up his calls on his GSM handset.