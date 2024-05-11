Eighteen days after the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, ordered the suspension of Dana Air operations in response to an incident involving an MD-82 aircraft in its fleet that veered off the runway 18Left at the domestic axis of the Lagos airport, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has commenced a total audit of the airline.

During the audit, NCAA, the regulatory agency, is expected to conduct safety and financial health audits on the airline to ascertain its capacity and capability for safe flight operations.

Announcing the commencement of the audit through a statement issued by the airline’s spokesperson, Mr. Kingsley Ezenwa, the airline revealed the temporary disengagement of some of its workers pending the conclusion of the audit.

The statement partly declared: “The audit, currently underway, is a collaborative effort between Dana Air and the authorities to ensure compliance with all necessary standards and regulations. Dana Air reaffirms its commitment to full cooperation with the authorities to facilitate a smooth and expedited resolution of the audit process.

“In light of the ongoing audit, Dana Air has decided to temporarily disengage some staff members pending the conclusion of the audit. This decision has been made to ensure the efficient management of resources and to facilitate a thorough review of operational procedures.

“The Management of Dana Air extends its sincere appreciation to all staff members for their resilience and dedication during this period of uncertainty. It recognizes the difficulties that staff have had to endure and assures them that every effort is being made to resolve the situation promptly.

“Dana Air remains committed to providing updates and support to its staff throughout this process and while these challenges are being addressed, Dana Air has commenced talks with lessors and is currently engaging stakeholders on the progress made so far.”

While urging for calm and understanding from its staff and stakeholders, the airline management said it is working diligently to address any concerns and is also preparing a restart plan that will ensure the safe and efficient resumption of operations.

The Dana Air management equally expressed optimism and confidence that with the continued support of its staff and stakeholders, it will overcome these challenges and emerge stronger than ever.

The incident that triggered the immediate suspension of Dana Air occurred when its MD-82 aircraft that took off from Abuja with 83 passengers and six crew members on landing at Runway 18L of the local wing of the airport skidded off into the grassy portion of the airport and got stuck.

The suspension of Dana Air’s operations, contained in a letter issued at the instance of the minister by the permanent secretary, Dr. Emmanuel Meribole, titled: “Immediate suspension of Dana Airline pending safety and financial health audit,” declared: “As the supervisor overseeing our nation’s aviation safety and regulatory compliance, it has come to the minister’s attention that recent incidents involving Dana Airline have raised serious concerns regarding both the safety and financial viability of their operations.

“In light of these incidents and with the paramount priority being the safety and well-being of our citizens and travelers, the minister has directed that you immediately initiate the suspension of Dana Air’s fleet until a comprehensive audit can be conducted. This audit should encompass all aspects of safety protocols, maintenance procedures, and financial health to ensure full compliance with our aviation regulations.”